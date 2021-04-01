Omega Therapeutics

A privately-held US biotech company enabling the control of genomic expression to target the biological root of disease and change its course without altering nucleic acid sequences or the genetic code.

Omega is pioneering the discovery of epigenomic targets to develop a new class of therapeutics and transform the practice of medicine.

In late March 2020, Omega closed an upsized Series C financing of $126 million. Proceeds will support the advancement of the company’s lead epigenomic controller candidate, OTX-2002, into Investigational New Drug-enabling studies.

The money will help to advance the next wave of new pipeline therapeutics that it expects to be generated by the Omega Epigenomic Programming platform, with an initial focus on oncology, regenerative medicine, inflammation, autoimmune, metabolic and rare genetic diseases.