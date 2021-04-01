Sunday 24 November 2024

Omega Therapeutics

A privately-held US biotech company enabling the control of genomic expression to target the biological root of disease and change its course without altering nucleic acid sequences or the genetic code.

Omega is pioneering the discovery of epigenomic targets to develop a new class of therapeutics and transform the practice of medicine.

In late March 2020, Omega closed an upsized Series C financing of $126 million. Proceeds will support the advancement of the company’s lead epigenomic controller candidate, OTX-2002, into Investigational New Drug-enabling studies.

The money will help to advance the next wave of new pipeline therapeutics that it expects to be generated by the Omega Epigenomic Programming platform, with an initial focus on oncology, regenerative medicine, inflammation, autoimmune, metabolic and rare genetic diseases.

Latest Omega Therapeutics News

Novo Nordisk extends deals in cardiometabolic diseases
4 January 2024
BioNTech leading research in mRNA-based oncology drugs
31 August 2023
Renewed interest in RNA-targeted therapies - delivery remains the achilles heel
31 January 2023
mRNA non-vaccine therapeutics set to reach $2 billion in sales by 2028
30 November 2022
