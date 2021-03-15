ElevateBio bags huge $525 million in Series C round

Cell and gene therapy incubator ElevateBio has raised $525 million in a Series C financing.
The Boston-based firm claims to be changing the way the field advances with technologies including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering.
"Accelerating innovation requires next-generation technology, analytics, and production capabilities"With this financing, ElevateBio will continue to develop and expand its technology platforms, build upon its network of process development and GMP manufacturing capacity, and advance an increasing number of industry partnerships, while also continuing to develop its own cell and gene therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze