ElevateBio bags huge $525 million in Series C round

Biotechnology
15 March 2021
Cell and gene therapy incubator ElevateBio has raised $525 million in a Series C financing.

The Boston-based firm claims to be changing the way the field advances with technologies including gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells, and protein, viral, and cellular engineering.

"Accelerating innovation requires next-generation technology, analytics, and production capabilities"With this financing, ElevateBio will continue to develop and expand its technology platforms, build upon its network of process development and GMP manufacturing capacity, and advance an increasing number of industry partnerships, while also continuing to develop its own cell and gene therapies.

