ElevateBio launches new startup focused on T cell therapies

Cambridge, USA-based cell and gene therapy specialist ElevateBio has launched a new company, dubbed HighPassBio, dedicated to advancing novel T cell immunotherapies.

The company’s lead product is an engineered T cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapy for HA-1 expressing tumors, targeting relapse of leukemia following hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT).

A Phase I trial has treated initial patients and is recruiting adult and pediatric patients who have relapsed with leukemia or related conditions following blood and marrow transplantation.