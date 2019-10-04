What will it take for promising individualized cell and gene therapies to scale?

Karl Roberts, EY transactions advisory services managing director, shares an Expert View on individualized cell and gene therapies.

It is increasingly evident that ICGTs hold great promise for dramatic improvements in patient outcomes, with the hope of far less human suffering.

By some accounts, there are nearly 1,000 clinical trials currently underway to test a wide range of these therapies against a large number of cancer and mutation-based disease indications – and the results these trials are producing are often remarkable, even astonishing.