A biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

The Irish company's drug portfolio is focused on treatments for thyroid eye disease (TED), gout, rare diseases, and inflammatory diseases.

Horizon's global headquarters is in Dublin, and its US headquarters is in Deerfield, Ill. The company also has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, Gaithersburg and Rockville, and Mannheim, as well as a growing presence in Japan.