Sunday 16 February 2025

Hope on the Horizon for people with rare eye disease

Biotechnology
1 April 2020
horizon_large

Chicago, USA-based ophthalmic specialist Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) has revealed positive data from a new pooled analysis of Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw).

The Phase II and III results relate to studies of the therapy in people with thyroid eye disease (TED), and were accepted for an oral session at the ENDO 2020 annual congress.

At the start of the year Tepezza became the first US Food and Drug Administration-approved option for TED, a rare condition where the muscles and fatty tissues behind the eye become inflamed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Xeris Biopharma jumps on news of Amgen deal
12 January 2024
Biotechnology
With positive panel vote, Horizon looks forward to FDA verdict
16 December 2019
Biotechnology
Horizon Therapeutics buys Viela Bio for $3.05 billion
1 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Look back at pharma news in the week to February 5, 2021
7 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 14
16 February 2025
Biotechnology
Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
Pharmaceutical
The Pharma Letter Podcast — Episode 30 — Japanese pharma in the UK
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025
Biotechnology
SinoCellTech gains China approval for finotonlimab
14 February 2025

Company Spotlight

A global lifecycle management and pharmaceutical manufacturing company that produces branded prescription medicines.




More Features in Biotechnology

Allogene leaps on allogeneic CAR-T therapy success
15 February 2025
EC approves CSL and Arcturus’ Kostaive
15 February 2025
DMD market set for strong growth in coming years
14 February 2025
Bristol Myers’ Phase III Opdualag trial misses goal
14 February 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze