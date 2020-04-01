Hope on the Horizon for people with rare eye disease

Chicago, USA-based ophthalmic specialist Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) has revealed positive data from a new pooled analysis of Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw).

The Phase II and III results relate to studies of the therapy in people with thyroid eye disease (TED), and were accepted for an oral session at the ENDO 2020 annual congress.

At the start of the year Tepezza became the first US Food and Drug Administration-approved option for TED, a rare condition where the muscles and fatty tissues behind the eye become inflamed.