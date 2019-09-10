Saturday 23 November 2024

FDA accepts Horizon's thyroid eye disease BLA for priority review

Biotechnology
10 September 2019
horizon_large

Ireland-incorporated Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) saw its shares close down more than 2% at $26.54 on Monday, despite announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for teprotumumab, an investigational medicine for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease (TED), and granted it Priority Review designation.

The FDA grants Priority Review designation to applications for medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of serious conditions. If approved, teprotumumab would be the first FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of active TED.

“Priority Review for the teprotumumab BLA is another positive step toward our goal to make a difference in the lives of people who are living with active TED – a painful, debilitating and vision-threatening rare disease,” said Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive of Horizon. “The accelerated review timeline is particularly important given that there is no FDA-approved medical treatment for TED and the window of time for treatment is limited before patients experience potentially long-term, permanent damage to their eyes,” he noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Expanded access program for teprotumumab in USA
2 August 2019
Biotechnology
Horizon Pharma and HemoShear team up on gout therapies
4 January 2019
Biotechnology
FDA approves first treatment for thyroid eye disease
22 January 2020
Biotechnology
New long-term data for Uplinza
23 April 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze