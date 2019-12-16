With positive panel vote, Horizon looks forward to FDA verdict

Rare and rheumatic disease specialist Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) has been boosted by a unanimous vote from a key US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel in favor of its ophthalmic candidate teprotumumab.
The scientific committee decided that the potential benefits of the biologic outweigh the potential risks, making eventual approval much more likely.
The Ireland-incorporated firm has been developing teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED), a serious, progressive and vision-threatening autoimmune disease.
