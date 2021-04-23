Saturday 23 November 2024

New long-term data for Uplinza

Biotechnology
23 April 2021
Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) has announced new data on Uplinza (inebilizumab-cdon) were presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting being held virtually April 17-22, 2021 (AAN 2021), including new, end-of-study data from the open-label extension period of the pivotal N-MOmentum trial in patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Uplinza is the first and only Food and Drug Administration-approved anti-CD19 B-cell depleting humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody positive NMOSD.

Horizon picked up rights to Uplinza along with its $3.05 acquisition of Viela Bio, which was announced in February this year.

