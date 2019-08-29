Saturday 23 November 2024

Horizon Therapeutics names new chief business officer

Pharmaceutical
29 August 2019
Ireland-incorporated Horizon Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HZNP) has named Andy Pasternak executive vice president, chief business officer, reporting directly to Timothy Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, effective November 1. He will replace incumbent Robert Carey, who will retire on October 1.

Mr Pasternak will join the company’s executive committee and will lead business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy, commercial development and portfolio management.

Mr Pasternak will join Horizon from Bain & Company, a global management consulting firm, where he currently leads Bain’s Healthcare practice in the Americas. Prior to joining Bain, he was a founding partner in the Health & Life Sciences practice at Oliver Wyman, a global management consultancy.

