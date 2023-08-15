Ikena Oncology

Ikena is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company is advancing multiple programs that target tumor markers as well as programs targeting the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway, a pathway that can drive formation and increase survival of tumors and also drives development of resistance to multiple existing therapies.

Additional programs include those targeting the RAS signaling pathway and several programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.