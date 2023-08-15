Sunday 24 November 2024

Ikena Oncology

A targeted oncology company developing patient-directed cancer treatments.

Ikena is focused on developing novel therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company is advancing multiple programs that target tumor markers as well as programs targeting the tumor microenvironment.

The company’s lead program, IK-930, is a TEAD inhibitor targeting the Hippo signaling pathway, a pathway that can drive formation and increase survival of tumors and also drives development of resistance to multiple existing therapies.

Additional programs include those targeting the RAS signaling pathway and several programs targeting the tumor microenvironment and immune signals, two of which are being developed in collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Latest Ikena Oncology News

Investors hope shake-up at Ikena could turn things around
29 May 2024
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - August 2023
4 September 2023
Ikena Oncology acquires Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
7 August 2023
Ikena Oncology partners with Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology
3 May 2022
Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


