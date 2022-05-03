Ikena Oncology partners with Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology

US biotech Ikena Oncology (Nasdaq: IKNA) and the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO) yesterday announced an alliance to enable generation and exploration of tumor and biomarker-specific data derived from specific patient populations. Ikena’s share closed down 2.6% at $3.78 on the news.

The resulting research from this partnership will inform the further development of novel cancer therapies, including the ongoing programs in the Hippo and RAS pathways being developed by Ikena. VHIO, located in Barcelona, Spain, is a leading comprehensive cancer research center of excellence with an extensive biobank of patient tumor samples, along with deep expertise in preclinical, translational, and clinical research. This partnership will enable Ikena to further deepen its understanding of the Hippo and RAS pathways in cancer patients and inform its clinical development strategies, while also advancing VHIO’s mission to further research into personalized and targeted cancer therapies.

This partnership is designed to expand the cancer research community’s collective understanding of cancer biology, specifically in two key pathways: