Privately-held USA-based IntelligentMDx develops proprietary molecular tests equipped with features and benefits to port onto nearly any molecular testing system.

IMDx's competitive advantage lies in its extensive bioinformatics capabilities, enabling the production of rapid, low cost high quality products with top performance characteristics to empower clinicians to provide care with greater certainty.

Current and future product lines include tests for infectious diseases (Healthcare Associated Infections, respiratory diseases, STDs, prenatal testing), oncology and other human genetic targets.

Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


