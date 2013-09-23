Privately-held USA-based IntelligentMDx develops proprietary molecular tests equipped with features and benefits to port onto nearly any molecular testing system.

IMDx's competitive advantage lies in its extensive bioinformatics capabilities, enabling the production of rapid, low cost high quality products with top performance characteristics to empower clinicians to provide care with greater certainty.

Current and future product lines include tests for infectious diseases (Healthcare Associated Infections, respiratory diseases, STDs, prenatal testing), oncology and other human genetic targets.