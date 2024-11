A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company active in the discovery and development of T cell-redirecting cancer immunotherapies.

Immatics combines the discovery of true targets for cancer immunotherapies with the development of the right T cell receptors with the goal of enabling a robust and specific T cell response against these targets.

In 2015, Immatics and MD Anderson Cancer Center launched Immatics US, Inc. in Houston, Texas as a joint venture to develop transformative Adoptive Cell Therapies.