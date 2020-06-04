Immatics nabs former GSK exec as CMO; announces other moves

Privately-held German firm Immatics Biotechnologies today announced that Cedrik Britten has been appointed as chief medical officer (CMO) effective June 1, 2020.

Trained as a physician, Dr Britten will join Immatics with more than a decade of experience in clinical development including his most recent position as vice president and head of the Oncology Cell Therapy Research Unit at GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK. He will be responsible for the management and global development of Immatics’ clinical pipeline. Prior to GSK, he held various senior positions at BioNTech including vice president for R&D.

Current CMO becomes chief development officer