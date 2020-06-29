GSK wins Japanese approval for Duvroq

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has picked up approval in Japan for Duvroq (daprodustat), for the treatment of people with anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The oral medicine, an hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), was approved on the basis of data from three Phase III studies.
Duvroq will enter the market at the same time as a rival option from Akebia Therapeutics (Nasdaq: AKBA), Vafseo (vadadustat), which was also approved in Japan on Monday.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze