Sunday 24 November 2024

US FDA accepts NDA for daprodustat

Pharmaceutical
19 April 2022
gsk-building-big

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration HAS accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for daprodustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI), for the potential treatment of patients with anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Daprodustat was developed based upon the unique Nobel Prize-winning science that demonstrated how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability. The FDA has assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 1, 2023.

The daprodustat NDA is based on positive results from the ASCEND Phase III clinical trial program, which included five pivotal trials assessing the efficacy and safety of daprodustat for the treatment of anaemia across the spectrum of CKD. Results from the key cardiovascular outcomes trials were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in November 2021 and included non-dialysis ( ASCEND-ND) and dialysis ( ASCEND-D) CKD patients.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
GSK's Duvroq launched by Kyowa Kirin in Japan
27 August 2020
Pharmaceutical
FDA issues CRL on roxadustat in anemia of chronic kidney disease
11 August 2021
Pharmaceutical
GSK files first NDA for daprodustat, in Japan
21 August 2019
Pharmaceutical
GSK wins Japanese approval for Duvroq
29 June 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze