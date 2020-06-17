Saturday 23 November 2024

Ideaya shares double following GSK deal news

Biotechnology
17 June 2020
ideaya_large

Californian company Ideaya Biosciences (Nasdaq: IDYA) has agreed a strategic partnership with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) in synthetic lethality, an emerging field in oncology.

The partnership includes Ideaya's synthetic lethality programs MAT2A, Pol Theta and Werner Helicase, which are projected to reach clinical trials within the next three years.

Ideaya has solved the crystal structures for all three of these, enabling structure-based drug design, and has demonstrated in vivo proof-of-concept in relevant animal models for its MAT2A and Pol Theta programs.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
New chief business officer joins Californian firm IDEAYA
28 May 2024
Biotechnology
Arrowhead inks billion-dollar deal for NASH candidate
23 November 2021
Biotechnology
Ideaya Biosciences updates on IDE397 development
17 August 2022
Pharmaceutical
Surface Oncology down despite lucrative deal with GSK
18 December 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze