Ideaya shares double following GSK deal news

Californian company Ideaya Biosciences (Nasdaq: IDYA) has agreed a strategic partnership with UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) in synthetic lethality, an emerging field in oncology.
The partnership includes Ideaya's synthetic lethality programs MAT2A, Pol Theta and Werner Helicase, which are projected to reach clinical trials within the next three years.
Ideaya has solved the crystal structures for all three of these, enabling structure-based drug design, and has demonstrated in vivo proof-of-concept in relevant animal models for its MAT2A and Pol Theta programs.
