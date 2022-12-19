Immix Biopharma

The Californian company's proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all three components of the tumor micro-environment.

In December 2022, Immix announced an in-licensing deal with an unnamed company for its BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company also announced the formation of a new subsidiary, Nexcella, to develop and potentially commercialize NXC-201.