The company claims that its lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications.

Ilixadencel is being tested in pre-clinical and clinical trials including alongside Merck KGaA and Pfizer's anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, Bavencio (avelumab).