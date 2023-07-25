A privately-held biotech company focused on the discovery of unique tumor targets and development of novel biological therapeutics.

The Canadian company uses a combination of high-throughput functional screens, bioinformatics and AI/ML to unravel unique biology in the tumor microenvironment, particularly in the cancer cell secretome, and to discover novel tumor targets that could be exploited with various targeted therapeutic modalities.

ImmunoBiochem, a Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS alumnus, is headquartered in Toronto, and has worked closely on multiple of its novel programs with the University of Toronto.