The Canadian company uses a combination of high-throughput functional screens, bioinformatics and AI/ML to unravel unique biology in the tumor microenvironment, particularly in the cancer cell secretome, and to discover novel tumor targets that could be exploited with various targeted therapeutic modalities.
ImmunoBiochem, a Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS alumnus, is headquartered in Toronto, and has worked closely on multiple of its novel programs with the University of Toronto.
