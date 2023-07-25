Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

immunobiochem-large

ImmunoBiochem

A privately-held biotech company focused on the discovery of unique tumor targets and development of novel biological therapeutics.

The Canadian company uses a combination of high-throughput functional screens, bioinformatics and AI/ML to unravel unique biology in the tumor microenvironment, particularly in the cancer cell secretome, and to discover novel tumor targets that could be exploited with various targeted therapeutic modalities.

ImmunoBiochem, a Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS alumnus, is headquartered in Toronto, and has worked closely on multiple of its novel programs with the University of Toronto.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ImmunoBiochem News

ImmunoGen inks license and option deal with ImmunoBiochem
24 July 2023
More ImmunoBiochem news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze