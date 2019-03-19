The company's lead program is a vaccine against invasive pneumococcal disease, PnuBioVax, that has recently progressed into full clinical development with the successful completion of a Phase I trial.

ImmunoBiology (ImmBio) was founded based on advances in understanding of the immune system, in particular the key role of the dendritic cell (DC) in the integration of innate and acquired immunity.

The company utilizes two technology platforms, ImmBioVax and ImmunoBodies, to target antigens to DCs.

The lead platform, ImmBioVax, is designed for bacerial vaccines and mimics normal immune responses to a pathogen utilizing multi-protein complexes to elicit priming of the immune system.

ImmBio’s patent estate covers the products and processes associated with its technologies.

The company currently runs collaborations with China National Biotech Group on co-development of the tuberculosis vaccine, T-BioVax.