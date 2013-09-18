Sunday 24 November 2024

ImmunoGen

A US-based biotech company developing next generation antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

The company has expertise in the development and humanization of tumor-targeting antibodies, having developed specialized cancer-cell killing agents to serve as payloads – to be attached to such antibodies for targeted delivery to tumor cells.

The company's lead product is Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx), which was granted accelerated approval in November 2022 by the US FDA for adult patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα) positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens.

Immunogen also selectively outlicenses its technology to other companies for use with their engineered antibodies. It has partnerships with Amgen, Bayer, Biotest, Lilly, Novartis, Roche and Sanofi – all of which have clinical and/or preclinical compounds using its technology.

Latest ImmunoGen News

FDA grants full approval for AbbVie’s Elahere
23 March 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 1, 2023
3 December 2023
AbbVie bets $10 billion on ImmunoGen to boost its oncology portfolio
30 November 2023
Positive Phase III confirmatory MIRASOL trial for Elahere in ovarian cancer
28 September 2023
