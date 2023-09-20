Sunday 24 November 2024

ImmunOs Therapeutics

A biopharmaceutical company leveraging its HLA-based technology platform to develop first-in-class therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases.

The company has identified specific HLA molecules known to activate the immune system and is utilizing these HLA molecules as the backbone of novel therapies capable of stimulating both the innate and the adaptive immune systems of cancer patients to eliminate tumor cells.

ImmunOs’ lead program is a multi-functional fusion protein that blocks specific LILRB (leukocyte immunoglobulin-like) and KIR (killer cell immunoglobulin-like) receptors and activates anti-tumor responses. The Swiss company is also developing antibodies to block the activation of specific HLA protein molecules associated with inflammatory diseases.

Latest ImmunOs Therapeutics News

ImmunOs Therapeutics lures Novartis exec to its leadership team
19 September 2023
ImmunOs appoints Steve Coats as chief development officer
6 December 2021
