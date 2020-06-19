Imophoron was founded in 2017 and since has developed a novel next-generation nanoparticle platform, ADDomer, initially focused on the development of vaccines to combat present and future infectious diseases, including ‘Disease X’ outbreaks.

ADDomer has demonstrated both thermostability and the ability to deliver vaccines intranasally which is expected to provide enhanced immunoprotection. These attributed highlight ADDomer’s potential for the creation of the next generation of vaccine candidates. The ADDomer platform is based on a self-assembling thermotolerant protein that permits rapid insertion of large numbers of peptide and protein epitopes in a single particle.

As of November 2022, the UK-based company has already generated ADDomer vaccines candidates for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), chikungunya and COVID-19. The ADDomer platform also has significant potential to generate therapeutic candidates to treat diseases with high unmet needs such as oncology.