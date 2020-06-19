Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

imophoron_company

Imophoron

A biotech company developing a novel next-generation rapid-response vaccine platform.

Imophoron was founded in 2017 and since has developed a novel next-generation nanoparticle platform, ADDomer, initially focused on the development of vaccines to combat present and future infectious diseases, including ‘Disease X’ outbreaks.

ADDomer has demonstrated both thermostability and the ability to deliver vaccines intranasally which is expected to provide enhanced immunoprotection. These attributed highlight ADDomer’s potential for the creation of the next generation of vaccine candidates. The ADDomer platform is based on a self-assembling thermotolerant protein that permits rapid insertion of large numbers of peptide and protein epitopes in a single particle.

As of November 2022, the UK-based company has already generated ADDomer vaccines candidates for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), chikungunya and COVID-19. The ADDomer platform also has significant potential to generate therapeutic candidates to treat diseases with high unmet needs such as oncology.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Imophoron News

Former Diurnal boss Richard Bungay takes top job at Imophoron
14 November 2022
Imophoron to begin pre-clinical tests on COVID-19 vaccines
7 April 2020
BRIEF—eXmoor enlisted to help manufacture Imophoron's RSV candidate
24 February 2023
More Imophoron news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze