Imophoron to begin pre-clinical tests on COVID-19 vaccines

Bristol, UK-based Imophoron plans to begin pre-clinical tests on multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates, together with the University of Bristol's COVID-19 Emergency Research (UNCOVER) Group.

The candidates were developed using the firm’s novel vaccine platform ADDomer, which is aimed at producing adaptable, rapid-response vaccines to combat present and future infectious diseases.

The UK start-up is looking for partners to further the development of the COVID-19 candidates and the ADDomer platform.