Psychiatric conditions set to rise due to COVID-19

Industry analyst GlobalData has released research suggesting that worldwide sales of psychiatric drugs could exceed $40 billion by 2025, as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

Around 1.5 billion people are currently practicing so-called “social distancing” due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

As well as direct health impacts, GlobalData has estimated that financial disruption, travel restrictions and increased social isolation will catalyze mental disorders such as depression across age groups.