Izana Bioscience starts study involving namilumab in COVID-19

Oxford, UK-based biotech Izana Bioscience today announced the initiation of a two-center compassionate use study involving namilumab (IZN-101) in the treatment of patients with rapidly worsening COVID-19 in cooperation with the Humanitas research group.

Under the leadership of Professor Carlo Selmi, head of the Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology Unit at Humanitas Research Hospital and Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at Humanitas University, the study will take place in Bergamo and Milan, Italy.

Namilumab is the company’s wholly-owned, Phase III-ready, fully human monoclonal antibody therapy targeting granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF), currently in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, says Izana, which is backed by Innovate UK, and Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda (TYO: 4502) has a strategic equity stake in the company.