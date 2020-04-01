EFPIA publishes coronavirus pledges

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has again made clear its drive to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic, this time by publishing a series of commitments.

The EFPIA’s three central aims during the crisis are to ensure the safe supply of medicines to patients that need them, research and develop new vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for COVID-19 and partner and support organizations on the ground that are fighting against the virus.

"The commitments we published today, are our industry’s contribution to that collaborative, collective effort to tackle the coronavirus"Jean-Christophe Tellier, EFPIA president and chief executive of Belgian drugmaker UCB (Euronext: UCB), said: “With Europe at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis, the researched-based pharmaceutical industry is coming together to commit its resources, expertise and people to the fight against COVID-19.