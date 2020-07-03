New pricing and payment models proposed by EFPIA

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has published Novel Pricing and Payment Models: New solutions to improve patient access.

Approaches outlined in the document form part of EFPIA and its member companies’ wider commitment to finding solutions wherever there are delays and barriers to patients getting access to new treatments.

It has been published against a backdrop of change, where previously the pharmaceutical industry had largely been trying to mitigate the impact of disease by managing symptoms, and now it is developing new treatments that create real transformative change for patients and, in some cases, even cures.