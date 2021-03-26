Europe's pharma has the innovations, but now to deliver for patients?

Medicines to treat infectious diseases and inflammatory disorder, as well as cancers, Alzheimer’s and rare diseases that collectively affect millions of people are under development by pharma and biotech, but the problem now is to deliver them to patients.

This is the question posed by a new study released today by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA).

The new EFPIA Pipeline Review reveals that these disease areas are among the top priorities of researchers running clinical trials today to investigate new medicines and vaccines. The comprehensive report found that in 2020 alone, around 5,000 clinical trials were launched – despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the volume of trials has increased over the past five years.