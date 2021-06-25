Golden decade of 'unbelievable innovation' ahead for US pharma, experts say

A new report has claimed that rapid advances in therapy innovation, process technologies and macro changes will deliver a post-pandemic surge across the US pharma industry.
Exploring supply chain and manufacturing implications, the findings in the CPhI US Pharma Market 2022 and Beyond report present an extremely bullish case for growth in the USA.
In particular, high-value manufacturing is identified as a primary expansion area for companies – with cell and gene therapy, biologics and viral vector capacity in demand across both the short and medium term.
