Saturday 23 November 2024

New EU Orphan Regulation evaluation study findings

Pharmaceutical
12 August 2020
efpia-big-3

A new study to support the evaluation of the European Union Orphan Regulation (Technopolis, July 2020) and the accompanying Staff Working Document (SWD) has been released.

The study finds that the “EU Orphan Regulation has contributed to important strides in the field of rare diseases and development of orphan medicines. Since the Regulation was introduced more products have come on the market. There is also a promising pipeline of products under development, that may bring real value to patients for whom currently no treatment options exist.”

Responding to this, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) says it strongly believes that the evidence in both the study and SWD supports keeping the existing legislation on orphan medicines in place, while underlining the need to co-create vehicles to drive research to areas of unmet medical need and address issues around access to new treatments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
EFPIA issues response to EC's Annual Growth Survey
28 November 2016
Pharmaceutical
European pharma industry lobbies for regulatory reform
10 September 2019
Pharmaceutical
Europe can build on success in children's rare diseases, says Sanofi exec
21 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
Europe's pharma has the innovations, but now to deliver for patients?
26 March 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze