European pharma industry lobbies for regulatory reform

As incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen prepares to take office at the end of next month, representatives from the pharmaceutical industry are stepping up lobbying efforts on behalf of the sector.

The European pharma industry is calling on newly-appointed lawmakers to support a new industrial strategy that would “realise the region’s potential to be a world leader in medical innovation.”

Europe’s leading pharma trade body, The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), has outlined a number of areas where it believes policymakers should take action.