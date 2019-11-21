Europe can build on success in children's rare diseases, says Sanofi exec

The overlap between developing medicines for pediatric conditions and for rare diseases is something that impacts many drug companies, bringing opportunities and potential complexities.

Opportunities stem from some of the incentives and pathways that exist in both areas, and in Europe, the policies adopted have brought some success in helping to develop much-needed treatments, according to Thomas Kühler, head of regulatory science and policy for the European Union at French drugmaker Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

Complementary regulations