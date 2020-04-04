India's regulator looks to relax clinical trial protocols in face of COVID-19 challenge

Allowing deviation from protocol in clinical trials, the Indian government is looking to relax clinical trial rules in the country temporarily to let pharmaceutical companies develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

In a notification, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) aid there are various challenges that might arise during the conduct of clinical trials in the wake of COVID-19.

The CDSCO notification adds that, since it would be difficult to adhere to all the protocol and regulations while conducting clinical trials of COVID-19 drugs in the country, researchers would be forced to make some modifications.