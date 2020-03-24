India changes guidelines on coronavirus testing

India has revised its Covid-19 strategy. As new guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) state all pneumonia patients can be tested for novel coronavirus, hospitals across the country have taken to testing all patients admitted with severe respiratory illnesses.
The ICMR is the country’s apex biomedical research body. Its initial strategy of testing those with a travel history and showing symptoms, and those who have come in contact with persons having a travel history, is to continue. Since March 9, the ICMR has revised its guidelines thrice for Covid-19 testing criteria.
The new guidelines state asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between Day 5 and Day 14 of coming in to the contact of infected person.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze