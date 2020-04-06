Ramping up remdesivir supply, Gilead gifts 1.5 million doses for COVID-19

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) chief executive Daniel O'Day has published an open letter providing an update on his firm’s work to develop remdesivir for people with COVID-19.

Shares in the company have bucked the bearish market trend in recent weeks, after early indications suggested the investigational agent, developed initially for Ebola, could be used to treat symptoms of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

With the help of regulators, Gilead has rapidly kicked off trials in multiple jurisdictions in an attempt to gather evidence of its effectiveness.