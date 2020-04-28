Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Japan soon set to approve remdesivir for COVID-19, says domestic news service

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2020

Despite recent setbacks in Chinese clinical trials, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday, during a parliamentary session, that Japan will soon approve the anti-viral drug remdesivir for the treatment of coronavirus patients, in what will be the country's first such decision amid the pandemic, reported the local Kyoda News.

A government official said separately that the drug, under investigation by Gilead Sciences, will be approved as early as next month to treat patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, as moves to develop therapeutic drugs and vaccines have been accelerating around the globe.

Once an application by Gilead Sciences is made, the Japanese government is set to fast-track its approval. This streamlining of the process -- which involves postponing reports on domestic clinical tests to a later date -- is available on condition that the drug has been approved in another country, the news wire noted.

Remdesivir has not yet been approved for COVID-19 by any regulatory authority, but a spokesperson from the Japan unit of Gilead Sciences said: "We are currently conducting clinical tests and are focused on confirming the drug's efficacy and safety," reported Kyoda News.

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Japan grants 'exceptional' approval for remdesivir in COVID-19
8 May 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze