Gilead begins remdesivir COVID-19 studies in the UK

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase rapidly in the UK, California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has kicked off Phase III studies of its investigational treatment remdesivir in the country.
Two studies have been given urgent public health research (UPHR) status by the Chief Medical Office, and will be based at 15 locations in the country.
Confirmed cases in the UK now exceed 30,000, with over 2,000 deaths reported. The country’s medical experts expect the numbers to continue to rise over the coming days, before the effect of stricter quarantining measures begins to be felt.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze