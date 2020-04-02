Gilead begins remdesivir COVID-19 studies in the UK

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to increase rapidly in the UK, California’s Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) has kicked off Phase III studies of its investigational treatment remdesivir in the country.

Two studies have been given urgent public health research (UPHR) status by the Chief Medical Office, and will be based at 15 locations in the country.

Confirmed cases in the UK now exceed 30,000, with over 2,000 deaths reported. The country’s medical experts expect the numbers to continue to rise over the coming days, before the effect of stricter quarantining measures begins to be felt.