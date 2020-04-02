UK firms form partnership for COVID-19 antigen development

A new strategic partnership aimed at scaling up COVID-19 antigen production has been formed between UK-based Native Antigen Company (NAC) and Oxford Genetics (OXGENE).

NAC, which supplies antigens globally, supplies point-of-care antibody test kits which could be used at scale within the community to confirm historic COVID-19 infection.

The partnership will see both companies working together towards developing scalable technologies for cost-effective infectious disease reagent production.