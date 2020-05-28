Sunday 24 November 2024

"The Native Antigen Company is one of the world’s leading suppliers of reagents that enable research into vaccine development and diagnostics for emerging and endemic infectious diseases. The Native Antigen Company specialises in the development and manufacture of native and recombinant viral and bacterial antigens, antibodies and immunoassays, alongside bespoke product development and custom manufacturing using its proprietary mammalian cell expression system."

"The Native Antigen Company’s team have decades of experience in the isolation and purification of native antigens and high-yield mammalian cell expression systems, ensuring conformity to native type. The Company’s high-quality reagents have been widely adopted by leading pharmaceutical, in vitro diagnostic assay manufacturers, and academic groups in cutting-edge vaccine research and serology, where correct folding and glycosylation are vital."

"The Native Antigen Company prides itself on an ethical and sustainable approach, exemplified by its use of 100% renewable energy and recycled packaging wherever possible, and building honest and transparent relationships with its customers and collaborators."

"Founded in 2010, The Native Antigen Company is located in Oxford (UK) and has a global network of distributors."

UK firms form partnership for COVID-19 antigen development
2 April 2020
The Native Antigen Company introduces novel coronavirus antigens
12 February 2020
