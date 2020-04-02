US FDA sets up special program to speed up COVID-19 R&D

The US Food and Drug Administration has set up a new program to expedite the development of options to treat COVID-19.

Known as the Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP), the agency said it would use every tool at its disposal to bring new therapies to sick patients as quickly as possible.

The agency is using staff from its Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research to provide regulatory advice, guidance and technical assistance as quickly as possible.