Impact Biomedicines is a US biotech developing treatments for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms and other cancers.

The company’s pipeline is centered around fedratinib, a potent and highly selective oral small molecule JAK2 kinase inhibitor that is being developed initially for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

In conjunction with Impact's launch in October 2017, the company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration had removed the clinical hold placed on fedratinib and that it had received $22.5 million from Medicxi through a Series A financing.