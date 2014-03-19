Incanthera is a UK oncology company with a pipeline of technologies that target tumours. Incanthera is a spin-out from the University of Bradford’s Institute of Cancer Therapeutics assisting the commercialisation of the drug discovery and development activity of the Institute.

Incanthera’s lead cancer therapeutic opportunity is a new chemical entity called ICT2588, designed to attack all forms of solid tumours while leaving healthy tissue unharmed.

In March 2014 Incanthera announced that it had acquired Onco-Nx, the University of Salford drug discovery spin-out. The deal represents the first successful sale of a spin-out company from the university and will see both companies combine their expertise in targeted anticancer drugs, to develop a ground-breaking, therapeutics pipeline.