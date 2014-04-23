InDex Pharmaceuticals is a Swedish immunology focused biopharmaceutical company.

InDex has developed two assets from its in-house, proprietary technology platform: Kappaproct and DIMS 9054, a development candidate for treatment resistant pulmonary inflammation.

InDex's lead drug candidate is Kappaproct, a DNA-based immunomodulatory sequence (DIMS) that targets the toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9). Kappaproct is a potential treatment for severe ulcerative colitis (UC), a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. The results from the ongoing Phase III trial COLLECT are expected in mid-2014.

InDex is developing a Companion Diagnostic (CDx) to Kappaproct that will allow selection of those patients most likely to benefit from treatment. The CDx is in development and is being pre-validated in our ongoing clinical study.

InDex developed DiBiCol, a diagnostic test that can discriminate between Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis, the two major forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). DiBiCol received market approval in Sweden in 2009 and has since been used in routine clinical practice at a large number of clinics. As from June, 2012 the DiBiCol Sampling Kit is CE marked.

In April 2014 it was announced that InDex Pharmaceuticals and Spain’s largest drugmaker Almirall (ALM: MC) have signed a license agreement for the European marketing rights to the former’s drug candidate Kappaproct (DIMS 0150).

Under the terms of the accord, InDex is eligible for an upfront payment as well as success driven milestone payments with a total deal value that could exceed100 million euros ($137.5 million). InDex is also entitled to receive double digit royalties from Almirall on the European net sales of Kappaproct.