Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates.

The company's mission is to deliver optimized, biologic therapeutics to people with life-threatening conditions. Its pipeline is focused on oncology, orphan diseases and infectious diseases.

Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary single domain antibody (sdAb) platform.

The US company has a collaboration with Celgene and has received awards from several granting agencies, including NIH, NIAID and CARB-X.

In January 2019, Inhibrx entered into an exclusive license agreement with US biotech bluebird bio to research, develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies using Inhibrx’ sdAb platform for multiple cancer targets.