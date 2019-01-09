Sunday 24 November 2024

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates.

The company's mission is to deliver optimized, biologic therapeutics to people with life-threatening conditions. Its pipeline is focused on oncology, orphan diseases and infectious diseases.

Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary single domain antibody (sdAb) platform.

The US company has a collaboration with Celgene and has received awards from several granting agencies, including NIH, NIAID and CARB-X.

In January 2019, Inhibrx entered into an exclusive license agreement with US biotech bluebird bio to research, develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies using Inhibrx’ sdAb platform for multiple cancer targets.

Latest Inhibrx News

Sanofi snaps rare disease asset in $2.2 billion merger deal with Inhibrx
23 January 2024
Inhibrx deal with Chiesi for rare disease candidate INBRX-101
30 May 2019
bluebird bio teams up with Inhibrx on CAR-T therapies
8 January 2019
WuXi and Inhibrx agree to work together on biologics manufacturing
11 September 2018
