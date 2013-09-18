Innate Pharma is a France-based clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients.

In December 2016, founder Hervé Brailly announced the appointment of AstraZeneca's head of oncology as Innate Pharma's new chief executive, calling him the right leader for the company now that it has reached a key inflection point to emerge as a major player for the second wave of immuno-oncology agents.

The company's approach has resulted in three first-in-class, clinical-stage antibodies targeting natural killer cell receptors that may address a broad range of solid and hematological cancer indications.