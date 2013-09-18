Sunday 24 November 2024

Innate Pharma is a France-based clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients.

In December 2016, founder Hervé Brailly announced the appointment of AstraZeneca's head of oncology as Innate Pharma's new chief executive, calling him the right leader for the company now that it has reached a key inflection point to emerge as a major player for the second wave of immuno-oncology agents.

The company's approach has resulted in three first-in-class, clinical-stage antibodies targeting natural killer cell receptors that may address a broad range of solid and hematological cancer indications.

Latest Innate Pharma News

Innate Pharma names new CEO and chairman
14 October 2024
Innate Pharma gets green light to resume lacutamab program
5 January 2024
Innate Pharma strengthens leadership team
4 January 2024
Sanofi to exercise one option to license a new ANKET program from Innate
19 December 2023
