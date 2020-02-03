A US biotech focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat, cure and/or protect people from diseases associated with HPV, cancer, and infectious diseases.

Inovio's most advanced clinical program, VGX-3100, is in Phase III development for the treatment of HPV-related cervical pre-cancer.

Also in development are Phase II immuno-oncology programs targeting HPV-related cancers and glioblastoma multiforme, as well as externally-funded platform development programs in Zika, MERS, Lassa, and HIV.

Partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corporation, AstraZeneca, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and many more.