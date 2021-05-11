Inovio edging forward with COVID-19 vaccine

US biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INO) might be behind competitors in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the company has provided a reminder that it is still in the game.
Positive safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data have been announced from Inovio’s placebo-controlled and blinded Phase II segment of its Phase II/III clinical trial in the USA, called INNOVATE, to evaluate INO-4800, the company’s DNA vaccine candidate.
The preliminary results show in a larger population than the Phase I study that INO-4800 was generally safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in all studied age groups.
