Sunday 24 November 2024

Inovio edging forward with COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
11 May 2021
inovio_large

US biotech Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: INO) might be behind competitors in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the company has provided a reminder that it is still in the game.

Positive safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data have been announced from Inovio’s placebo-controlled and blinded Phase II segment of its Phase II/III clinical trial in the USA, called INNOVATE, to evaluate INO-4800, the company’s DNA vaccine candidate.

The preliminary results show in a larger population than the Phase I study that INO-4800 was generally safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic in all studied age groups.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Inovio tanks as govt funding for COVID-19 vaccine withdrawn
26 April 2021
Biotechnology
Mixing COVID-19 vaccines leads to more frequent reactions, study shows
13 May 2021
Biotechnology
Inovio falls as it drops to vaccine programs
18 November 2022
Biotechnology
Inovio Pharmaceuticals to raise $36 million for DNA research
16 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze